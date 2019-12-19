Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.12. 5,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $57.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 123.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,068,000 after buying an additional 865,456 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 195,665 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,024,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $3,734,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

