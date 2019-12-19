Wings Market Capitalization Achieves $1.74 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last week, Wings has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $85,498.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.01184077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Bancor Network, Liqui, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Binance, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.