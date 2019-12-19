WINk One Day Volume Reaches $4.73 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, WINk has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $19.23 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

