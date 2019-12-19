Wrapped Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $139,257.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.22 million and $139,257.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $7,159.54 or 0.99552170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059248 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086611 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000908 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00061732 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

