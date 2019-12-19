X-CASH Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $4,745.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00078331 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000148 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 49,769,294,483 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.