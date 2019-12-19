YEE (YEE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, ABCC, DigiFinex and FCoin. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $202,378.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YEE has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.06651907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, FCoin, ABCC, DEx.top, CoinTiger and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.