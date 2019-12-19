Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $837,333.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after buying an additional 287,332 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 67.8% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS stock opened at $78.59 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

