Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Knight Equity initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,198. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after buying an additional 272,134 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $3,410,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.77. 1,578,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

