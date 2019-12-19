Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) to Post -$2.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) to report ($2.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings. Melinta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($24.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($4.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Melinta Therapeutics.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.39% and a negative return on equity of 101.29%. The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million.

MLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melinta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLNT opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.27.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

