Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) will announce sales of $329.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.60 million to $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy reported sales of $368.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 63.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

