Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.92 Million

Brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post $11.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $11.83 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $5.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $36.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.48 million to $36.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.44 million, with estimates ranging from $69.47 million to $71.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 78.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 433,925 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 30.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.