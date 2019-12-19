Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) will announce sales of $65.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the lowest is $62.71 million. Banc of California reported sales of $73.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $271.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.40 million to $282.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $253.65 million to $280.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.68). Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $867.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Banc of California has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $17.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 485.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

