Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Cardtronics posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $351.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CATM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cardtronics to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 275.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

