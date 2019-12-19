Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

CBU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $503,587.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,345.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,342 shares of company stock valued at $911,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,897,000 after buying an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 877,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

