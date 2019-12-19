Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.25. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $38,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $365,577. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 357.4% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

