Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Brokerages expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.64. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $36.51. 286,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,496. Renasant has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.