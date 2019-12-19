Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report $14.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.68 million and the highest is $15.20 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana reported sales of $11.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full year sales of $58.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.04 million to $58.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.03 million to $69.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

In related news, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $103,617.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 260,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $289,618. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

