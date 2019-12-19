Zacks: Brokerages Set $19.50 Price Target for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $19.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Waterstone Financial an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 169.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,409. The firm has a market cap of $521.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

