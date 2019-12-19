Zacks: Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lifetime Brands an industry rank of 242 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $149.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.24. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $11.55.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.02 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 14,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $94,647.30. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 5,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $32,811.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,078.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weber Alan W grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 84.6% during the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 174,227 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 513,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

