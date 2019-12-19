Zacks: Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Remark an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MARK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on Remark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

MARK opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Remark will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

