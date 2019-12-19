Zacks: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $1.30 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 53 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SHIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 108,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,843. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 80.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

