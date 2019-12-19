ZB (ZB) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01187324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

