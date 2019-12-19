ZClassic Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,682.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $14,682.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00396043 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00074233 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00099971 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001083 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

