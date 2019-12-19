Zcoin (XZC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.75 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00042584 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom and Binance. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $27.79 million and $2.75 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,196.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.01781974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.02601801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00556605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00660353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00052176 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014047 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,060,193 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Indodax, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand, Binance, Upbit, QBTC, Koinex, Cryptopia and TDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

