Zebi Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Koinex, OKEx and DDEX. Zebi has a market cap of $608,808.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, Koinex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

