ZelCash (ZEL) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $3.76 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,567,000 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

