Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $53,849.88 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,742 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $139,342.58.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $55,326.70.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $245,622.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $49,008.96.

On Monday, October 7th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $260,359.32.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.15. 1,346,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,444. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $98.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

