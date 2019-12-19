Zetacoin Market Cap Tops $199,961.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Novaexchange. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 68.6% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $199,961.00 and $9,776.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.82 or 0.02632241 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00558631 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,785,148 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

