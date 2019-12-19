Zipper Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034348 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001033 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, OKEx, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

