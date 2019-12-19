ZMINE Trading Down 0.3% This Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. ZMINE has a total market cap of $222,995.00 and $124.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One ZMINE token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00326396 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004069 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013947 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMN is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,945,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

