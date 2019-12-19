ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Tops $1.48 on Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00020466 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $16,218.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01185321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

