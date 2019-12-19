ZumCoin Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $858,479.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin's total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

