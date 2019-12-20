$0.05 EPS Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Luna Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

LUNA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,609. The stock has a market cap of $208.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 67.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 201,612 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

