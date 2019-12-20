-$0.06 EPS Expected for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CBIZ’s earnings. CBIZ posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBIZ will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CBIZ.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,755,650.00. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $37,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,187. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 132.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CBIZ by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

