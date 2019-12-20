$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,187,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,925,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,414,000 after buying an additional 471,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,764,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,978,000 after buying an additional 280,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,072,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,229,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

