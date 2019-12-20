$0.40 EPS Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 103.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,888,000 after purchasing an additional 764,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 258.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 737,996 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 153.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 909,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 551,345 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,511,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,347,000 after buying an additional 243,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRE opened at $29.30 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.