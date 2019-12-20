$0.69 EPS Expected for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.74. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. Jabil has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In related news, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,647,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 475,574 shares of company stock worth $18,022,705. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1,804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

