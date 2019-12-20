0Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,424.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1,424.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000321 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

