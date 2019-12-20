0x Trading Down 12.6% This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $116.72 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 0x

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitBay, Gate.io, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, Bitbns, FCoin, Huobi, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, DDEX, Poloniex, Gatecoin, DigiFinex, Kucoin, Crex24, Independent Reserve, Fatbtc, Iquant, IDEX, Mercatox, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, AirSwap, BitMart, ABCC, Binance, HitBTC, Hotbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, Bittrex, ZB.COM, WazirX, Upbit, Bithumb, OKEx, CoinTiger, GOPAX, Koinex, Liqui, C2CX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

