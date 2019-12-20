$1.31 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.25. KB Home reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Shares of KBH opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. KB Home has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $37.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,042,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

