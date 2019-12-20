$113.76 Million in Sales Expected for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post $113.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.99 million to $114.90 million. AlarmCom posted sales of $111.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full-year sales of $475.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.86 million to $476.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $543.52 million, with estimates ranging from $536.16 million to $548.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $51.00 target price on AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. First Analysis raised AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after buying an additional 603,061 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 39.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,488,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,737,000 after purchasing an additional 109,046 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in AlarmCom by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,506,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,279,000 after buying an additional 314,346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AlarmCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

