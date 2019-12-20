$119.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) to report sales of $119.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $114.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $481.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.80 million to $482.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $548.25 million, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $559.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

AOSL opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $317.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

