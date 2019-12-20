$189.69 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) to post $189.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $178.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $767.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $794.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $815.72 million, with estimates ranging from $794.47 million to $845.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $275.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $2,182,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

