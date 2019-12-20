$199.38 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce sales of $199.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.30 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $753.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $754.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $8.55 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,806,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,410,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

