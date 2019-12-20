1SG Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. 1SG has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $2.04 million worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1SG token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00010138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Kryptono, OEX and BitMart. Over the last week, 1SG has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1SG Token Profile

1SG (CRYPTO:1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,181,454 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1SG is 1.sg. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG.

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, BitMart, P2PB2B and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

