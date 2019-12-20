$20.05 Million in Sales Expected for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post $20.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.09 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. AXT posted sales of $22.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $84.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $84.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $96.00 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Dougherty & Co downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 520.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in AXT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AXT by 20.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 40.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,377,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 112,752 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $143.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.47.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

