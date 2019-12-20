$204.80 Million in Sales Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce sales of $204.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Rogers posted sales of $222.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $909.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $909.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $945.95 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $974.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. Rogers’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

ROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

Shares of ROG opened at $129.68 on Friday. Rogers has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $206.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 14.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

