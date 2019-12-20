$3.73 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report $3.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.23 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $3.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $14.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $15.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $27.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 647.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%.

ASMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

ASMB stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $514.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 82,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 146,452 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.