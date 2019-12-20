30,683 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Bought by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,000. Visa makes up about 4.2% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 92.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $676,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,778,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,523,524,000 after buying an additional 1,339,875 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.62. 274,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,616,324. The stock has a market cap of $367.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.40. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,480 shares of company stock worth $9,281,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

