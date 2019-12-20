3DCoin (3DC) Reaches Market Cap of $438,503.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $438,503.00 and approximately $32,279.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 78% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,470,402 coins and its circulating supply is 69,180,708 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

